3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Beach, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
3811 HARBOR ROAD
3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
3598 GLOUSTER DRIVE
3598 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2672 sqft
Stunning 4 Level garage town home in the beautiful San Francisco by the Bay community subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
3841 5TH STREET
3841 5th Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Open floor plan with exquisite upgrades which includes Brazilian cherry floors, 2 story kitchen, top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters and ceramic flooring. Huge M/B suite with walk-in closet full bath and balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
3106 HIGHVIEW ROAD
3106 Highview Road, Calvert County, MD
Cute starter home in Breezy Point! Move in just in time for Summer & The new school year! Walk to the community's private sandy beach and enjoy all the amenities of Breezy Point. This 4 bedroom home is just awaiting you to make it your own.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
608 CHARLES AVE
608 Charles Avenue, Deale, MD
Home was completely rebuilt and updated in 2008. Second story addition adds lots of light and architectural appeal. Home can function as two separate living areas, each complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and their own entrance, kitchen and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
6905 N SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLVD
6905 Southern Maryland Blvd, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1363 sqft
Newly Updated, adorable 3 bed and 1 bath rambler with scenic pastoral views in northern Calvert County and highly rated school district. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Family Room with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1723 MARKET STREET
1723 Market Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1812 sqft
Super Clean Newer Colonial home in sought after Victoria Station... great Northern Calvert location! Enjoy community amenities with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts. You'll love the spacious floor plan & MBR suite.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Beach
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1731 Clay Hammond Road
1731 Clay Hammond Road, Calvert County, MD
Lovely home in a great area. Tons of privacy while only being 5 minutes from downtown and a great commute to Andrews Air force Base.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
338 Cambridge Place
338 Cambridge Place, Prince Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brick End Unit Garage Townhome - Property Id: 283858 COMING SOON!! Currently renovating this upgraded brick end unit garage townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
**Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Floors, Recessed Lights,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
2415 CHANEY ROAD
2415 Chaney Road, Calvert County, MD
Great home in country setting in rural Calvert County Maryland. New Kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Large outside patio and 1 car garage. You can watch the wild life from the living-room windows.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE
822 Calvert Towne Drive, Prince Frederick, MD
Nice Townhouse located in Prince Frederick - Freshly Painted - Home Features: MAIN LEVEL Living Room w/Slider to New Deck off Back * Updated Kitchen w/New Appliances * Separate Dining Room * Powder Room ** UPSTAIRS has 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath **
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
