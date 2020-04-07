All apartments in Chesapeake Beach
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:03 AM

3806 27TH STREET

3806 27th Street · (877) 996-5728
Location

3806 27th Street, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning beach apartment. It's been gutted and redone and it's beautiful and soothing. It has new plank flooring, new paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, cool lights, and granite counter tops. It has a split system heating and A/C unit, meaning you can heat or cool rooms individually. That's cost effective. And, there's a washer and dryer in the apartment. It's a ground floor apartment. Closet space is ample. The location is close to the water park, marinas, Rod and Reel, restaurants, the beach, pier, slot machines, and boardwalk. There is a commuter bus to DC, but the location is also convenient to Andrews Air Force base and points south. It's about 30 miles to DC. Alexandria, VA is about 45 minutes away. If you don't know Chesapeake Beach, there is a Friday night Farmer's Market and various festivals throughout the year. The beach landscaping and annual holiday lights are fantastic. It's a neat place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 27TH STREET have any available units?
3806 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake Beach, MD.
What amenities does 3806 27TH STREET have?
Some of 3806 27TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3806 27TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3806 27TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake Beach.
Does 3806 27TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3806 27TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 3806 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 27TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3806 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3806 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3806 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 27TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 27TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3806 27TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
