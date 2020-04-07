3806 27TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning beach apartment. It's been gutted and redone and it's beautiful and soothing. It has new plank flooring, new paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, cool lights, and granite counter tops. It has a split system heating and A/C unit, meaning you can heat or cool rooms individually. That's cost effective. And, there's a washer and dryer in the apartment. It's a ground floor apartment. Closet space is ample. The location is close to the water park, marinas, Rod and Reel, restaurants, the beach, pier, slot machines, and boardwalk. There is a commuter bus to DC, but the location is also convenient to Andrews Air Force base and points south. It's about 30 miles to DC. Alexandria, VA is about 45 minutes away. If you don't know Chesapeake Beach, there is a Friday night Farmer's Market and various festivals throughout the year. The beach landscaping and annual holiday lights are fantastic. It's a neat place to live.