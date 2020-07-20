All apartments in Charles County
6929 Crockett Ct
Last updated August 18 2019

6929 Crockett Ct

6929 Crockett Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Crockett Ct, Charles County, MD 20637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Home in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 131434

OPTION TO BUY THIS GORGEOUS HOME----You will simply fall in love with this beautiful, nearly new Home surrounded by the peace and quiet of nature with your own private, wooded views to enjoy from your deck or your covered front porch. Upgraded/High-end Granite Counter-tops, HardwoodFloors, a Stainless Steel/Gourmet Kitchen with an open floor plan, Recessed Lights throughout, 2-Story Foyer w/Oak Stairs/Oak Risers/Oak Rails & Oak Balusters, a cozy propane fireplace in theLiving Room and a toasty Wood-Burning Fireplace in the completely finished basement. This home has been outfitted with a Security System, flush-mounted sprinklers, a 2-person Master Bath shower that has tile from the floor to the ceiling, with an oversized jetted/garden tub, separateHis/Hers sinks and Walk-in Closets in the master bedroom. There are 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a possible 5th Bedroom/Bonus Room with a full bath in the finished basement that walks out into the back yard that backs to mature trees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131434p
Property Id 131434

(RLNE5016216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Crockett Ct have any available units?
6929 Crockett Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charles County, MD.
What amenities does 6929 Crockett Ct have?
Some of 6929 Crockett Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Crockett Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Crockett Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Crockett Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 Crockett Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct offer parking?
No, 6929 Crockett Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6929 Crockett Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct have a pool?
No, 6929 Crockett Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct have accessible units?
No, 6929 Crockett Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Crockett Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 Crockett Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 Crockett Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
