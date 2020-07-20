6929 Crockett Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/20/19 Beautiful Home in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 131434



OPTION TO BUY THIS GORGEOUS HOME----You will simply fall in love with this beautiful, nearly new Home surrounded by the peace and quiet of nature with your own private, wooded views to enjoy from your deck or your covered front porch. Upgraded/High-end Granite Counter-tops, HardwoodFloors, a Stainless Steel/Gourmet Kitchen with an open floor plan, Recessed Lights throughout, 2-Story Foyer w/Oak Stairs/Oak Risers/Oak Rails & Oak Balusters, a cozy propane fireplace in theLiving Room and a toasty Wood-Burning Fireplace in the completely finished basement. This home has been outfitted with a Security System, flush-mounted sprinklers, a 2-person Master Bath shower that has tile from the floor to the ceiling, with an oversized jetted/garden tub, separateHis/Hers sinks and Walk-in Closets in the master bedroom. There are 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a possible 5th Bedroom/Bonus Room with a full bath in the finished basement that walks out into the back yard that backs to mature trees.

