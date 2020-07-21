61 BRYANS MILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in condition. Professionally cleaned, Carpet all professionally steam cleaned, New master bathroom. Great community, great school, and great location; easy access to shopping, school, major highway with 10min, walking distance to Trolley Trail, the backs to wooded area, part of Paptasco Park. New kitchen granite countertop, new stove, new ceramic tiles in the basement. This spacious 3bed/2.5bath/finished basement with walk out level, backs to quiet wood, two parking in the front home. Local park and Trail near by, great school near by, easy commute, and shopping. NO pets, MUST HAVE 675+ credit and provide two most paystubs.