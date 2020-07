Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a beautiful turn of the century home. Quiet neighborhood off Edmondson Ave with large circular driveway and off street parking. Wrap around porch with large front yard. Washer/dryer access. Tenant pays for own gas and electric and 1/5 of oil heat in winter. No smoking. Will consider your pet cat