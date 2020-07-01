All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

5504 Edmondson Ave

5504 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
What an amazing house! The Large front porch is perfect for those lazy days. Step inside and you are welcomed by the open living room, accented with plush carpeting and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. You will love the detached dining room area which is also quite spacious and leads into the eat in kitchen. The bay windows found in the kitchen provide amazing natural lighting not to mention gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a half bath. The hallway leads you into the large family room with an attached full bathroom. Upstairs on the second floor are 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a large full bathroom. The finished basement provides two separate areas that easily accommodate just about anything you need. There is also another half bath and laundry area with hook ups down there. Outback is a nice fenced yard with a garage for additional storage and convenient off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
5504 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Edmondson Ave have?
Some of 5504 Edmondson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Edmondson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 5504 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Edmondson Ave offers parking.
Does 5504 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 5504 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5504 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Edmondson Ave has units with dishwashers.

