5504 Edmondson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

What an amazing house! The Large front porch is perfect for those lazy days. Step inside and you are welcomed by the open living room, accented with plush carpeting and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. You will love the detached dining room area which is also quite spacious and leads into the eat in kitchen. The bay windows found in the kitchen provide amazing natural lighting not to mention gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a half bath. The hallway leads you into the large family room with an attached full bathroom. Upstairs on the second floor are 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a large full bathroom. The finished basement provides two separate areas that easily accommodate just about anything you need. There is also another half bath and laundry area with hook ups down there. Outback is a nice fenced yard with a garage for additional storage and convenient off street parking.