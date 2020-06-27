5220 Cromarty Rd

Amenities
Come and check out this beautiful home located in Catonsville, MD, available for move in by 9/1/2019! Features gorgeous wood flooring all through out the home, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, finishes basement with a built in 4th bedroom, fenced in yard and more! Easy access to Route 40 and I-695! Call us now and set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Handicapped Accessible Unit
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
* Available for move in on 9/1/2019!
*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*