Catonsville, MD
5220 Cromarty Rd
Last updated August 23 2019

5220 Cromarty Rd

5220 Cromarty Road · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Cromarty Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this beautiful home located in Catonsville, MD, available for move in by 9/1/2019! Features gorgeous wood flooring all through out the home, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, finishes basement with a built in 4th bedroom, fenced in yard and more! Easy access to Route 40 and I-695! Call us now and set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Handicapped Accessible Unit
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
* Available for move in on 9/1/2019!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Cromarty Rd have any available units?
5220 Cromarty Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Cromarty Rd have?
Some of 5220 Cromarty Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Cromarty Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Cromarty Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Cromarty Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 Cromarty Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5220 Cromarty Rd offer parking?
No, 5220 Cromarty Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5220 Cromarty Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 Cromarty Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Cromarty Rd have a pool?
No, 5220 Cromarty Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Cromarty Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5220 Cromarty Rd has accessible units.
Does 5220 Cromarty Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Cromarty Rd has units with dishwashers.
