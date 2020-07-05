41 Winslow Park Dr

Amenities
Spacious townhouse in Catonsville - Property Id: 164833
Newly remodeled townhouse. New electric ranger, dishwasher and range hood. Brand new wood floor, newly painted the whole house , new Windows and new decks. This property is close to 695 and 95. Also it's just 5mins driving from UMBC. It is a nice and safe community. You are welcome to call or email me for further details. 410-3752808 Thx.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164833
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5366799)