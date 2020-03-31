135 Nunnery Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Catonsville - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Catsonville boasts a spacious living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors throughout. The update galley kitchen offers tons of storage and leads to a rear deck and fenced yard. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a bonus storage area, powder room and washer/dryer.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



