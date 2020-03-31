All apartments in Catonsville
135 Nunnery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

135 Nunnery Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Catonsville - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Catsonville boasts a spacious living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors throughout. The update galley kitchen offers tons of storage and leads to a rear deck and fenced yard. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a bonus storage area, powder room and washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2687839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Nunnery Lane have any available units?
135 Nunnery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Nunnery Lane have?
Some of 135 Nunnery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Nunnery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
135 Nunnery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Nunnery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 135 Nunnery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 135 Nunnery Lane offer parking?
No, 135 Nunnery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 135 Nunnery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Nunnery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Nunnery Lane have a pool?
No, 135 Nunnery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 135 Nunnery Lane have accessible units?
No, 135 Nunnery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Nunnery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Nunnery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
