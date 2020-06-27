1213 OELLA AVENUE

Amenities
"I have been blessed with the opportunity to create out of this centuries-old stone duplex a new life as a single family home with a vaulted great room overlooking the Patapsco River. I can walk a couple of blocks to Main Street in Ellicott City and enjoy a hike along nearby parks and trail," says Charles Wagandt, owner and well-known steward of many a historic property in and the Ellicott City community called Oella. Charles has much to say about history and the community yet remarks little of his family~s long legacy and accomplishment in the remarkable Milltown. Following in the footsteps of his great grandfather, William J. Dickey, Charles has spent a lifetime restoring and promoting rehabilitation of properties and buildings in the charming town. Driven by a passion for history and preservation, Charles has worked tirelessly with his family, his Oella Company, and others over nearly 50 years to bring Oella out of a past and to a renewed town with paved roadways, indoor plumbing and a vibrancy which can be felt in each of the colorful and pleasantly restored and new homes along the winding hillside setting of the community. Your best life begins in a place and with people who inspire. LIVE inspired in Historic Oella of Ellicott City. Buy or rent this iconic home. Available for sale for $595,000.