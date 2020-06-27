All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 1213 OELLA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
1213 OELLA AVENUE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1213 OELLA AVENUE

1213 Oella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1213 Oella Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
"I have been blessed with the opportunity to create out of this centuries-old stone duplex a new life as a single family home with a vaulted great room overlooking the Patapsco River. I can walk a couple of blocks to Main Street in Ellicott City and enjoy a hike along nearby parks and trail," says Charles Wagandt, owner and well-known steward of many a historic property in and the Ellicott City community called Oella. Charles has much to say about history and the community yet remarks little of his family~s long legacy and accomplishment in the remarkable Milltown. Following in the footsteps of his great grandfather, William J. Dickey, Charles has spent a lifetime restoring and promoting rehabilitation of properties and buildings in the charming town. Driven by a passion for history and preservation, Charles has worked tirelessly with his family, his Oella Company, and others over nearly 50 years to bring Oella out of a past and to a renewed town with paved roadways, indoor plumbing and a vibrancy which can be felt in each of the colorful and pleasantly restored and new homes along the winding hillside setting of the community. Your best life begins in a place and with people who inspire. LIVE inspired in Historic Oella of Ellicott City. Buy or rent this iconic home. Available for sale for $595,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have any available units?
1213 OELLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have?
Some of 1213 OELLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 OELLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1213 OELLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 OELLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1213 OELLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1213 OELLA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 OELLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1213 OELLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1213 OELLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 OELLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 OELLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University