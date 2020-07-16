All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

12 North Belle Grove Rd

12 North Belle Grove Road · (202) 269-0303
Location

12 North Belle Grove Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 North Belle Grove Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
3 bed 1 Bath with Stainless Steel Appliances - This 3 bed unit features and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is room for multiple car parking in the bak, or street parking. Lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Home is located in a desirable neighborhood. The inviting living room flows into the spacious dining room and kitchen. Prepare your favorite meals in the kitchen, which offers granite counters and walkout access to the balcony. Upper level features 3 BR. The home 1 garage perfect for storage or a small car.

Parking: Off-Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4814283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

