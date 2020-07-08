12 HARMONY MILL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fantastic rental property available now! This end unit is tucked away in the most convenient location in Catonsville with easy access to 695, shopping/dining and the city. Spacious rooms abound here. Large living and dining room with fresh paint and an updated kitchen. Lovely master bedroom w/walk-in and full bathroom. Bedrooms are generously sized. The lower level has a family room with full windows for lots of sunlight and a few steps up to the backyard. There is a 4th bedroom and half bath in the basement plus a laundry room. Fenced backyard with patio and shed. Pets case-by-case with deposit and extra rent, no smoking.