All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 12 HARMONY MILL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
12 HARMONY MILL COURT
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

12 HARMONY MILL COURT

12 Harmony Mill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12 Harmony Mill Court, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic rental property available now! This end unit is tucked away in the most convenient location in Catonsville with easy access to 695, shopping/dining and the city. Spacious rooms abound here. Large living and dining room with fresh paint and an updated kitchen. Lovely master bedroom w/walk-in and full bathroom. Bedrooms are generously sized. The lower level has a family room with full windows for lots of sunlight and a few steps up to the backyard. There is a 4th bedroom and half bath in the basement plus a laundry room. Fenced backyard with patio and shed. Pets case-by-case with deposit and extra rent, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have any available units?
12 HARMONY MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have?
Some of 12 HARMONY MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 HARMONY MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12 HARMONY MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 HARMONY MILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT offer parking?
No, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12 HARMONY MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 HARMONY MILL COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University