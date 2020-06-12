/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
439 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carney, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1177 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9933 NEARBROOK LN
9933 Nearbrook Lane, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT HOME WITH EVERYTHING UPDATED! 4 YEAR OLD HVAC, NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED KITCHEN FLOOR, UPDATED PLUMBING, NEWER WATER HEATER, NEWER HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
1 of 25
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8533 Harris Ave
8533 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Rowhome Near Towson - Amazing opportunity to rent this solid brick end-of-the-group rowhome in Oakleigh neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8357 Ridgely Oak Road
8357 Ridgely Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1536 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Parkville Near Towson - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement, tiled laundry room, fenced in backyard and covered front porch. Move in ready.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Chatterleigh
1 Unit Available
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7839 BIRMINGHAM AVENUE
7839 Birmingham Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1136 sqft
3BR/1BA home in Parkville. Nice Front porch. Bay windows. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for your finishing touches. PARKING PAD. Rear patio and yard. Large master bedroom. Finished basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8600 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8600 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
https://apply.link/2XRJqI8 use link to make application.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8510 HARRIS AVENUE
8510 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room.
1 of 32
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1804 YAKONA ROAD
1804 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Agents welcomed to bring their tenants! Commission corrected. 3 Bed, 1 full bath row-home in sought-after Parkville/Towson location.
Results within 5 miles of Carney
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,062
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
117 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD