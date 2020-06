Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

**Christmas Discount Available**Lawn maintenance and snow handled by association, landlord pays for water, *No Vouchers*, pets case by case. Completely renovated in August 2019. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome is now available for rent in a Blue Ribbon School District! Updates include new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with ss appliances, washer and dryer in finished walk-out basement as well as a new central air and heating system with efficient heat pump.