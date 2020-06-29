Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

9010 Chateaugay Ct- Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rancher - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..



During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.



One level living at it's finest. Large living room with new laminate Flooring and fresh paint. Off the living room you have a large eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances and space for a table. Separate dining room for those family dinners. Good size master bedroom with a half bath. There are also 2 other good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Off the living room there is a nice deck that leads to a peaceful back yard. Laundry room with dryer. Available Now. $1599/ Month + Utilities. CAC and off street parking.



(RLNE2250305)