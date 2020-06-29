All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 9010 Chateaugay Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
9010 Chateaugay Ct.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

9010 Chateaugay Ct.

9010 Chateaugay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9010 Chateaugay Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
9010 Chateaugay Ct- Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rancher - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..

During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.

One level living at it's finest. Large living room with new laminate Flooring and fresh paint. Off the living room you have a large eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances and space for a table. Separate dining room for those family dinners. Good size master bedroom with a half bath. There are also 2 other good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Off the living room there is a nice deck that leads to a peaceful back yard. Laundry room with dryer. Available Now. $1599/ Month + Utilities. CAC and off street parking.

(RLNE2250305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have any available units?
9010 Chateaugay Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have?
Some of 9010 Chateaugay Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9010 Chateaugay Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Chateaugay Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Chateaugay Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. offers parking.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have a pool?
No, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 Chateaugay Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 Chateaugay Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with BalconyCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University