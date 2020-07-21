Rent Calculator
Home
Carney, MD
8605 RICHMOND AVE
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8605 RICHMOND AVE
8605 Richmond Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8605 Richmond Avenue, Carney, MD 21234
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WELL KEPT RENTAL READY FOR A NEW TENANT. VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have any available units?
8605 RICHMOND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carney, MD
.
What amenities does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have?
Some of 8605 RICHMOND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8605 RICHMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8605 RICHMOND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 RICHMOND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8605 RICHMOND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carney
.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8605 RICHMOND AVE offers parking.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 RICHMOND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have a pool?
No, 8605 RICHMOND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 8605 RICHMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 RICHMOND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 RICHMOND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 RICHMOND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
