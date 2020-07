Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Nottingham

Access to the condo association's pool & your water is included with their separate $55 monthly fee.



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring on Main Level

-Separate Dining Room

-Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets

-Carpet Throughout on Top Level

-Large Basement Great for Storage

-Large Fenced in Backyard Great for Entertaining

-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants

-Perry Hall School District



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881870)