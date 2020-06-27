8 Clearlake Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/14/19 Located in the desirable Carney neighborhood of Baltimore County, this 3BR 1 1/2Bath townhouse offers many amenities! The house has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout, central air, large backyard/deck for entertaining and very convenient to I695, I95, great schools, restaurants, and shopping. The first floor has gorgeous hardwood throughout, living room, separate dining room, updated powder room and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile floors and plenty of cabinet space. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. There is also a finished basement clubroom as well as a separate laundry/storage area that includes washer and dryer.



Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5091028)