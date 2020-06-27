All apartments in Carney
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

8 Clearlake Ct

8 Clearlake Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Clearlake Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/14/19 Located in the desirable Carney neighborhood of Baltimore County, this 3BR 1 1/2Bath townhouse offers many amenities! The house has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout, central air, large backyard/deck for entertaining and very convenient to I695, I95, great schools, restaurants, and shopping. The first floor has gorgeous hardwood throughout, living room, separate dining room, updated powder room and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile floors and plenty of cabinet space. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. There is also a finished basement clubroom as well as a separate laundry/storage area that includes washer and dryer.

Small pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5091028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Clearlake Ct have any available units?
8 Clearlake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8 Clearlake Ct have?
Some of 8 Clearlake Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Clearlake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Clearlake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Clearlake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Clearlake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Clearlake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Clearlake Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct have a pool?
No, 8 Clearlake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Clearlake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Clearlake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Clearlake Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Clearlake Ct has units with air conditioning.
