Home
/
Carney, MD
/
4 Joni Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

4 Joni Court

4 Joni Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Joni Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home! Stunningly renovated home in sought after community that's close to everything. This gorgeous and completely updated home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The main level features an open-concept fully renovated kitchen with beautiful soft-close maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Maple hardwood floors flow through the kitchen, living, and dining room. The upstairs level contains the master bedroom with attached master bathroom, and two additional bedrooms, great for the kids, guests, or your home office, and the second full bathroom. The lower level is a massive den/entertainment room/living room, a half bathroom, and the laundry/work room. All bathrooms are fully updated with new vanities, tile, toilets, lighting, and fixtures. Brand new windows installed throughout entire house in March 2019. New 50 year roof installed in 2012. New washer and dryer. Great 6 foot fenced backyard for endless summer grilling or a quiet night by the fire pit. The main living areas of the home will be freshly painted prior to your move in, and the neutral, easy-care carpet in bedrooms and lower rec room replaced. Requires one to two months of security deposit. Additional security deposit required for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Joni Court have any available units?
4 Joni Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 4 Joni Court have?
Some of 4 Joni Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Joni Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Joni Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Joni Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Joni Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Joni Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Joni Court offers parking.
Does 4 Joni Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Joni Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Joni Court have a pool?
No, 4 Joni Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Joni Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Joni Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Joni Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Joni Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Joni Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Joni Court has units with air conditioning.

