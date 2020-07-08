4 Joni Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill

Welcome home! Stunningly renovated home in sought after community that's close to everything. This gorgeous and completely updated home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The main level features an open-concept fully renovated kitchen with beautiful soft-close maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Maple hardwood floors flow through the kitchen, living, and dining room. The upstairs level contains the master bedroom with attached master bathroom, and two additional bedrooms, great for the kids, guests, or your home office, and the second full bathroom. The lower level is a massive den/entertainment room/living room, a half bathroom, and the laundry/work room. All bathrooms are fully updated with new vanities, tile, toilets, lighting, and fixtures. Brand new windows installed throughout entire house in March 2019. New 50 year roof installed in 2012. New washer and dryer. Great 6 foot fenced backyard for endless summer grilling or a quiet night by the fire pit. The main living areas of the home will be freshly painted prior to your move in, and the neutral, easy-care carpet in bedrooms and lower rec room replaced. Requires one to two months of security deposit. Additional security deposit required for pets.