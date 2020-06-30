All apartments in Carney
2911 SECOND AVENUE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

2911 SECOND AVENUE

2911 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2911 2nd Avenue, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunningly renovated home in sought after community. Split-level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, an open-concept fully renovated kitchen and dining area, and the addition of a new, full bathroom on the lowest level. All bathrooms' floors are ceramic tile, with new tubs, vanities, lighting, and fixtures. Majority of windows throughout the house are new. Hardwood floors were refinished on main and upper levels while old carpeting was replaced with modern, easy to clean and care, luxury plank on the lower levels. Kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops with equally vibrant new cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances on an open space that invites family gatherings. All new LED lighting throughout. New asphalt shingles roof. New washer and dryer are installed. All of the plumbing and electricity were updated and all required county permits were attained. Great backyard for endless summer grilling. Requires one to two months of security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have any available units?
2911 SECOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have?
Some of 2911 SECOND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 SECOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2911 SECOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 SECOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 SECOND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 SECOND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 SECOND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

