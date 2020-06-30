2911 SECOND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunningly renovated home in sought after community. Split-level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, an open-concept fully renovated kitchen and dining area, and the addition of a new, full bathroom on the lowest level. All bathrooms' floors are ceramic tile, with new tubs, vanities, lighting, and fixtures. Majority of windows throughout the house are new. Hardwood floors were refinished on main and upper levels while old carpeting was replaced with modern, easy to clean and care, luxury plank on the lower levels. Kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops with equally vibrant new cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances on an open space that invites family gatherings. All new LED lighting throughout. New asphalt shingles roof. New washer and dryer are installed. All of the plumbing and electricity were updated and all required county permits were attained. Great backyard for endless summer grilling. Requires one to two months of security deposit.