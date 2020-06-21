2636 PEARWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Owner Moved. Must Rent! You Will Love this House! Completely Renovated. Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Updated Appliance, Lots of Cabinets and Big Kitchen Island! Gorgeous Main Level Hardwood Floors, Brand New Carpet Upstairs & Whole House Freshly Painted. Comfortable and Wide Living Spaces Throughout. Upstairs has 2 Massive Bedrooms, 5 Large Closets and 8'x5' Full Bath. Modern Main Level Layout with Full Width Living Room Perfect for a Big Comfy Couches, Convenient Half Bath, Entertainer's Kitchen/Dining ComboRoom with Breakfast Bar and Sliding Glass Doors Leading to Paved 20ft Wide Backyard BBQ Patio and Privacy Fenced 47' Backyard. Secure Exterior Storage and Bonus Attic Space! Plus, Very Low Utilities. Fantastic Location. Walkable to adjacent Pine Grove Elementary and Middle Schools. Located in Secluded, Quite Culdesac like Setting with No Other Townhomes in Front or Behind You and No Pass through Traffic! Surrounded By Woods w/ Deer, Foxes Beavers and Groundhogs. Minutes from Towson and White Marsh Malls. Do Not Miss Out! Will be Available to Tour Starting June 1st!