All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

2636 PEARWOOD ROAD

2636 Pearwood Road · (443) 632-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2636 Pearwood Road, Carney, MD 21234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Owner Moved. Must Rent! You Will Love this House! Completely Renovated. Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Updated Appliance, Lots of Cabinets and Big Kitchen Island! Gorgeous Main Level Hardwood Floors, Brand New Carpet Upstairs & Whole House Freshly Painted. Comfortable and Wide Living Spaces Throughout. Upstairs has 2 Massive Bedrooms, 5 Large Closets and 8'x5' Full Bath. Modern Main Level Layout with Full Width Living Room Perfect for a Big Comfy Couches, Convenient Half Bath, Entertainer's Kitchen/Dining ComboRoom with Breakfast Bar and Sliding Glass Doors Leading to Paved 20ft Wide Backyard BBQ Patio and Privacy Fenced 47' Backyard. Secure Exterior Storage and Bonus Attic Space! Plus, Very Low Utilities. Fantastic Location. Walkable to adjacent Pine Grove Elementary and Middle Schools. Located in Secluded, Quite Culdesac like Setting with No Other Townhomes in Front or Behind You and No Pass through Traffic! Surrounded By Woods w/ Deer, Foxes Beavers and Groundhogs. Minutes from Towson and White Marsh Malls. Do Not Miss Out! Will be Available to Tour Starting June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have any available units?
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2636 PEARWOOD ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with BalconyCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity