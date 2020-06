26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN. THE MAIN FLOOR FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, EXPANSIVE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR / FREEZER. THERE IS A LARGE LIVING ROOM / FAMILY ROOM OFF OF THE KITCHEN THAT IS GREAT FOR GATHERINGS AND FOR ENTERTAINING. ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE LIGHTED CEILING FANS. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. THE EXPANSIVE LOWER LEVEL HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, FULL BATH AND SLIDER THAT LEADS TO YOUR PRIVATE REAR DECK. THERE IS EVEN A RESERVED PARKING SPOT.