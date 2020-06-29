15 Hartack Court

Amenities
Nice Large Townhome great neighborhood in Perry Hall, MD - Up for rent we have a large town-home in a great neighborhood in Perry Hall, MD! Here are the features that make this place great:
1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2.5 Bathrooms
3.) Finished basement!
4.) Washer and dryer included
5.) Large room sizes
6.) Hardwood Floors
This house is large and ready for you and your family! Enjoy a nice community and great location with a well taken care of home. More pictures and application available online at Mhpropertymgmt.com
