706 Southern Hills Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295



CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT:

?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

- (6 month lease available)

Beautiful, Quiet and Spacious 2 BDR/1 BATH, Secured Entry, Second-Floor Unit, Balcony Overlooks Serene Trees, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Huge Master Bedroom, Large Living Room, Dining/Sunroom and Galley kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Located in Arnold, MD.'s sub-division Dorado Hills off of College Pkwy! Conveniently located minutes from AACC, Several Elementary Schools, Broadneck High School, Rte. 2, The Bay Bridge, Annapolis and Rte. 50!

*Serious Inquiries Only*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300295

No Pets Allowed



