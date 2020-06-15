706 Southern Hills Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295
CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT:
?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.
- (6 month lease available)
Beautiful, Quiet and Spacious 2 BDR/1 BATH, Secured Entry, Second-Floor Unit, Balcony Overlooks Serene Trees, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Huge Master Bedroom, Large Living Room, Dining/Sunroom and Galley kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Located in Arnold, MD.'s sub-division Dorado Hills off of College Pkwy! Conveniently located minutes from AACC, Several Elementary Schools, Broadneck High School, Rte. 2, The Bay Bridge, Annapolis and Rte. 50!
*Serious Inquiries Only*
No Pets Allowed
