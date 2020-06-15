All apartments in Cape St. Claire
706 Southern Hills Dr

706 Southern Hills Dr
Location

706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD 21012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295

CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT:
?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.
- (6 month lease available)
Beautiful, Quiet and Spacious 2 BDR/1 BATH, Secured Entry, Second-Floor Unit, Balcony Overlooks Serene Trees, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Huge Master Bedroom, Large Living Room, Dining/Sunroom and Galley kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Located in Arnold, MD.'s sub-division Dorado Hills off of College Pkwy! Conveniently located minutes from AACC, Several Elementary Schools, Broadneck High School, Rte. 2, The Bay Bridge, Annapolis and Rte. 50!
*Serious Inquiries Only*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300295
Property Id 300295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have any available units?
706 Southern Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape St. Claire, MD.
What amenities does 706 Southern Hills Dr have?
Some of 706 Southern Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Southern Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
706 Southern Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Southern Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 706 Southern Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape St. Claire.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 706 Southern Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Southern Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 706 Southern Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 706 Southern Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Southern Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Southern Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Southern Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
