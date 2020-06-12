/
3 bedroom apartments
404 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12940 BIG HORN DRIVE
12940 Big Horn, Calverton, MD
SPACIOUS contemporary townhouse in golfing community of Cross Creek Club.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3116 GERSHWIN LANE
3116 Gershwin Lane, Calverton, MD
Huge price reduction. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a great home with private yard and super location. Live in this single family detached four level split level home near many conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2718 HUNTERS GATE TER
2718 Hunters Gate Terrace, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely End unit townhome with finished walkout Basement. New flooring, freshly painted, large rooms, Kitchens open to family room with fireplace. Large oversize deck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Avonshire Ct
6 Avonshire Court, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13715 AVONSHIRE DRIVE
13715 Avonshire Drive, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
VERY NICE HOUSE IN FAIRLAND SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 1ST OF JULY. PLEASE HAVE A MASK AND GLOVE BEFORE GOING IN TO THE HOUSE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13919 Palmer House Way
13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3546 CHERRY HILL COURT
3546 Cherry Hill Court, Beltsville, MD
Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath, fenced yard, deck, new carpet, ceramic floors in the kitchen, new cooking range, dishwasher, assigned parking. Hurry this beauty won't last. Please call showing contact for showing.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
