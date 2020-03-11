All apartments in Calverton
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD

3312 Dunnington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Dunnington Road, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Huge four Bedroom Split with an extra room that can be use as an office in sought after Calverton. Close to DC Silver Spring and Baltimore. Enclosed Rear Porch, Plenty of off street parking with covered carport. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have any available units?
3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 DUNNINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

