Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ROUTE 29,ICC AND 495.WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING AND NEW HOSPITAL(COMING SOON).SWIMMING POOL,TENNIS COURT,AND PARK IN COMMUNITY.CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SILVER SPRING.SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP. HARDWOOD FLOOR AND MANY MOORE. DECK. COME AND SEE IT. PLEASE PARK IN UNMARK PARKING SPACE. NEED TO SHOW PROOF OF INCOME & 650+CREDIT SCORE BEFORE SHOWING APPOINTMENT REQUEST.