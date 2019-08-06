All apartments in Cabin John
8226 OSAGE LANE E
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 PM

8226 OSAGE LANE E

8226 Osage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8226 Osage Lane, Cabin John, MD 20818

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Amazing Colonial with a wrap around porch on a quarter acre in the very sought after Carderock Springs neighborhood in the Carderock/Pyle/Whitman school district. Three finished levels with 175K+ (Custom cabinets in kitchen, MBR, and His/Hers Closets) in renovations completed in the past few years that give you the perfect combination of a classic feel coupled with modern ambience. An exceptional place to raise a family with a close knit community and access to Carderock Swim & Tennis club, it is a place you can truly call home. You will not find a better home inside the beltway! Just minutes to DC, Georgetown, and the Potomac River located on a quiet street with no through traffic and walking distance to the Carderock Springs Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have any available units?
8226 OSAGE LANE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabin John, MD.
What amenities does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have?
Some of 8226 OSAGE LANE E's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 OSAGE LANE E currently offering any rent specials?
8226 OSAGE LANE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 OSAGE LANE E pet-friendly?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabin John.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E offer parking?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E does not offer parking.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have a pool?
Yes, 8226 OSAGE LANE E has a pool.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have accessible units?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 OSAGE LANE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 OSAGE LANE E does not have units with air conditioning.
