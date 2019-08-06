8226 OSAGE LANE E

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Amazing Colonial with a wrap around porch on a quarter acre in the very sought after Carderock Springs neighborhood in the Carderock/Pyle/Whitman school district. Three finished levels with 175K+ (Custom cabinets in kitchen, MBR, and His/Hers Closets) in renovations completed in the past few years that give you the perfect combination of a classic feel coupled with modern ambience. An exceptional place to raise a family with a close knit community and access to Carderock Swim & Tennis club, it is a place you can truly call home. You will not find a better home inside the beltway! Just minutes to DC, Georgetown, and the Potomac River located on a quiet street with no through traffic and walking distance to the Carderock Springs Elementary School.