191 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burtonsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3908 DUNES WAY
3908 Dunes Way, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1984 sqft
Lovely garage townhome in Blackburn Village**Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level & interior to be painted throughout**Kitchen has updated countertops, new fridge & space for table**Walkout basement to fenced rear yard & deck**Fireplace in
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
8328 BERRY PLACE
8328 Berry Place, Scaggsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2292 sqft
Luxury 3 BD, 2 FB, 2HB townhome. NE facing entry, high ceiling. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances , w/42~~ cabinets & corian counters. Ceiling fan installed in all bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
15304 Good Hope Rd
15304 Good Hope Road, Spencerville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1576 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Colonial Home in Silver Spring! Step up into this home's inviting living room with hardwood floors, modern designed interiors, plenty of natural light, and decorative only fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
14522 Wexhall Ter
14522 Wexhall Terrace, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this fully upgraded 3 BD 2.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,350
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
$
18 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,927
1580 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1129 sqft
Ashbury Courts offers both one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, making it the perfect starter apartment for the discerning young couple. Also has a short-term lease option!
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1346 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,470
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated May 8 at 05:14 PM
9 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9503 Clocktower Ln
9503 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
9503 Clocktower Ln Available 07/25/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Columbia! - Spacious 3 BR/2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7607 E Arbory Ct 300
7607 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1278 sqft
Townhouse - Property Id: 315755 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315755 Property Id 315755 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5915964)
City Guide for Burtonsville, MD

Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!

Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Burtonsville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burtonsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

