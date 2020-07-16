191 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD with hardwood floors
Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!
Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burtonsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.