4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD

Rent To Own Option. Are you looking for a great deal? Home on 1 Acre Traditional Home with Open Floor Plan Move in Ready. This beautiful detached single family home features spacious master bedroom and ample closet space. Well Maintained Home with a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room. Everything on one level. Lots of Storage Space - One of the Biggest storage sheds in the county, a spacious back yard, nice front porch, and extended driveway. BONUS: home can also be used for commercial business. Home is close to shopping and schools. Walking distance to Indian Head Base. Qualifies for 100% Financing.