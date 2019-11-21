All apartments in Bryans Road
Bryans Road, MD
4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD

4390 Hawthorne Road · No Longer Available
Location

4390 Hawthorne Road, Bryans Road, MD 20640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rent To Own Option. Are you looking for a great deal? Home on 1 Acre Traditional Home with Open Floor Plan Move in Ready. This beautiful detached single family home features spacious master bedroom and ample closet space. Well Maintained Home with a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room. Everything on one level. Lots of Storage Space - One of the Biggest storage sheds in the county, a spacious back yard, nice front porch, and extended driveway. BONUS: home can also be used for commercial business. Home is close to shopping and schools. Walking distance to Indian Head Base. Qualifies for 100% Financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have any available units?
4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 HAWTHORNE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
