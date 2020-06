Amenities

All one level home close to the National Harbor. 3 bedroom 1 bath detached Single Family Home. Located on cul-de-sac with fenced in rear yard. Close to the River, military bases, shopping and eateries. No Smoking, Pets are case by case. Call today for your private showing ! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Credit Score 600(+) Income Requirement $67,500.00 per year. ACCEPTING VOUCHERS