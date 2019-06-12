All apartments in Brookmont
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

6525 Wiscasset Road

6525 Wiscasset Road · No Longer Available
Location

6525 Wiscasset Road, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Sweet, sunny one-bedroom in a spectacular setting - Property Id: 30389

This small but sunny walk-out basement apartment--perfect for a single tenant--is decked out with new, modern furnishings, and the neighborhood is drop-dead gorgeous. There's off-street parking in our driveway, a beautiful walk to your private entrance, access to our washer and dryer and of course all the beauty of our tree-filled neighborhood.

As soon as you drive, walk, or bicycle up the steep, leafy hills of our beautiful community, perched high above the Potomac River, you'll feel like you've gotten away to a mountain escape. Yet you will be close to it all--2 miles to Washington, D.C., a short drive to Georgetown, close to American University, and a 10 minute drive to downtown Bethesda.

A short walk brings you to the Potomac River. Off-street parking is included and having a car makes things easier. However, The Ride-On Bus, Route 29, is a 10 minute walk from our home, and will take you from Massachusetts Avenue to either the Bethesda or Friendship Heights Metro stations.
Property Id 30389

(RLNE4926873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

