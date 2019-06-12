6525 Wiscasset Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet, sunny one-bedroom in a spectacular setting - Property Id: 30389



This small but sunny walk-out basement apartment--perfect for a single tenant--is decked out with new, modern furnishings, and the neighborhood is drop-dead gorgeous. There's off-street parking in our driveway, a beautiful walk to your private entrance, access to our washer and dryer and of course all the beauty of our tree-filled neighborhood.



As soon as you drive, walk, or bicycle up the steep, leafy hills of our beautiful community, perched high above the Potomac River, you'll feel like you've gotten away to a mountain escape. Yet you will be close to it all--2 miles to Washington, D.C., a short drive to Georgetown, close to American University, and a 10 minute drive to downtown Bethesda.



A short walk brings you to the Potomac River. Off-street parking is included and having a car makes things easier. However, The Ride-On Bus, Route 29, is a 10 minute walk from our home, and will take you from Massachusetts Avenue to either the Bethesda or Friendship Heights Metro stations.

