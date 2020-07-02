615 Wood Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome. Hardwood floors on the main level- carpeting in the bedrooms. Central A/C & Heat. Off-street parking! Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. Tenant maintains yard and flower beds. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. $1,000 security deposit. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Vouchers accepted. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org