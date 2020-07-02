All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

615 Wood Street

615 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 Wood Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome. Hardwood floors on the main level- carpeting in the bedrooms. Central A/C & Heat. Off-street parking! Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. Tenant maintains yard and flower beds. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. $1,000 security deposit. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Vouchers accepted. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Wood Street have any available units?
615 Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 615 Wood Street have?
Some of 615 Wood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 615 Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 Wood Street offers parking.
Does 615 Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Wood Street have a pool?
No, 615 Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 615 Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Wood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Wood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 Wood Street has units with air conditioning.

