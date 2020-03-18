3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY

Amenities

AWSOME CORNER LOT. Large 4 bedroom home. Living room has crown molding. Dining room chair and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, island Stainless Steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, pantry, 42" cabinets, morning room, and access to composite deck. Recessed lights. Master bedroom with huge sitting area, 2 walk in closets, full bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanity, granite sink. Laundry on bedroom level. Full finished basement, full bath with tub. Rec. room has couch molding, wet bar, can be a home theater or workout room. House has window treatments. Wired for sound. Walk out to back yard. Inside and outside Security system with camera's, Tenant to pay security alarm $56.00 per month or choose there own. Long deck. Brick patio with BBQ. Garage has shelving for extra storage. Fire sprinkle system. Lawn irrigation system.