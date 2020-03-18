All apartments in Brock Hall
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY

3101 Saffron Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Saffron Walden Way, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
AWSOME CORNER LOT. Large 4 bedroom home. Living room has crown molding. Dining room chair and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, island Stainless Steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, pantry, 42" cabinets, morning room, and access to composite deck. Recessed lights. Master bedroom with huge sitting area, 2 walk in closets, full bath with separate tub and shower, dual vanity, granite sink. Laundry on bedroom level. Full finished basement, full bath with tub. Rec. room has couch molding, wet bar, can be a home theater or workout room. House has window treatments. Wired for sound. Walk out to back yard. Inside and outside Security system with camera's, Tenant to pay security alarm $56.00 per month or choose there own. Long deck. Brick patio with BBQ. Garage has shelving for extra storage. Fire sprinkle system. Lawn irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have any available units?
3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have?
Some of 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY offers parking.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have a pool?
No, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 SAFFRON WALDEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
