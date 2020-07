Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Great Spacious 3 Br, 2 Full and 2 Half Bath Townhouse. In the Beech Tree East Community this Beautiful Home has it ALL , Family Room w/ Fireplace off the Eat in Kitchen, Great Deck for entertaining off the Kitchen, Large Master Suite with oversize Shower, Second Family Room or Rec Room on LL. Crown Moldings , Formal Living Room with Dining Room Beech Tree Community offers pool, fitness room, tennis courts and close to public golf course. Come out and see this great Townhouse