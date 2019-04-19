All apartments in Brentwood
3702 VARNUM STREET
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

3702 VARNUM STREET

3702 Varnum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Varnum Street, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT SCORE (600+)SALARY REQUIREMENT $6000 P/M. SMALL/MED DOGS, NO CATS. 2+ YEAR LEASES ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have any available units?
3702 VARNUM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MD.
Is 3702 VARNUM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3702 VARNUM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 VARNUM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 VARNUM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET offer parking?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have a pool?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have accessible units?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 VARNUM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 VARNUM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
