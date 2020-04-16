Home is ready for new tenant !! Lovely Townhouse with full Finished basement with Den. Great location and shows great Large Kitchen with work space and eat in area.. Formal living room. Home is in a great location and show beautiful.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have any available units?
7006 RENWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 7006 RENWICK COURT have?
Some of 7006 RENWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 RENWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7006 RENWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.