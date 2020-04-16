All apartments in Brandywine
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

7006 RENWICK COURT

7006 Renwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Renwick Court, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home is ready for new tenant !! Lovely Townhouse with full Finished basement with Den. Great location and shows great Large Kitchen with work space and eat in area.. Formal living room. Home is in a great location and show beautiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have any available units?
7006 RENWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 7006 RENWICK COURT have?
Some of 7006 RENWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 RENWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7006 RENWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 RENWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7006 RENWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 7006 RENWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7006 RENWICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 7006 RENWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7006 RENWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 RENWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 RENWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 RENWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

