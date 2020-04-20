15606 CHADSEY LANE

Amenities

Definitely a place to call home in a community that offers great amenities and close to shopping and restaurants. This 4 bedroom home shows very well. The owner's bedroom features a spa bath and dual closets. Other features include an upper level laundry, 9 ft. ceilings, gourmet eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinetry, cook top, granite counters, exquisite living room, formal dining room, hardwood foyer, powder room, 2 car garage, and more. All persons 18 years and older must submit an application. To apply, copy and paste this link: https://apply.link/38FWHW2.