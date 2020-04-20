All apartments in Brandywine
15606 CHADSEY LANE
15606 CHADSEY LANE

15606 Chadsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15606 Chadsey Lane, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

granite counters
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Definitely a place to call home in a community that offers great amenities and close to shopping and restaurants. This 4 bedroom home shows very well. The owner's bedroom features a spa bath and dual closets. Other features include an upper level laundry, 9 ft. ceilings, gourmet eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinetry, cook top, granite counters, exquisite living room, formal dining room, hardwood foyer, powder room, 2 car garage, and more. All persons 18 years and older must submit an application. To apply, copy and paste this link: https://apply.link/38FWHW2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have any available units?
15606 CHADSEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
Is 15606 CHADSEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15606 CHADSEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 CHADSEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15606 CHADSEY LANE offers parking.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have a pool?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 CHADSEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15606 CHADSEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

