Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:17 AM

11900 Lusbys Lane

11900 Lusbys Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11900 Lusbys Lane, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A newly renovated home with amazing fenced in yard space on 1 acre in Brandywine, right next to Southern Maryland Hospital. This home was designed to have two separate living spaces on each level. The main level has hardwood floors throughout, designer ceramic tile and upgraded plumbing features in the bathrooms, and upgraded appliances with a washer and dryer in the large kitchen area. The lower level has ceramic tile flooring, a wood burning fire place, its own kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, a bedroom and office space area, its own entrance and loads of storage. The front and back yard is impressive with a patio area in the back, storage shed and lots of room for your family and pets. The home is located within minutes of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. Very close to all commuter routes, dining, schools and entertainment.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: March 18, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

NO UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED.

PET RULE: Cats and Dogs allowed with pet deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have any available units?
11900 Lusbys Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 11900 Lusbys Lane have?
Some of 11900 Lusbys Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 Lusbys Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11900 Lusbys Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 Lusbys Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11900 Lusbys Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane offer parking?
No, 11900 Lusbys Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11900 Lusbys Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have a pool?
No, 11900 Lusbys Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have accessible units?
No, 11900 Lusbys Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11900 Lusbys Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11900 Lusbys Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11900 Lusbys Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

