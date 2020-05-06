11900 Lusbys Lane

Amenities

A newly renovated home with amazing fenced in yard space on 1 acre in Brandywine, right next to Southern Maryland Hospital. This home was designed to have two separate living spaces on each level. The main level has hardwood floors throughout, designer ceramic tile and upgraded plumbing features in the bathrooms, and upgraded appliances with a washer and dryer in the large kitchen area. The lower level has ceramic tile flooring, a wood burning fire place, its own kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, a bedroom and office space area, its own entrance and loads of storage. The front and back yard is impressive with a patio area in the back, storage shed and lots of room for your family and pets. The home is located within minutes of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. Very close to all commuter routes, dining, schools and entertainment.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: March 18, 2020



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



NO UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED.



PET RULE: Cats and Dogs allowed with pet deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.