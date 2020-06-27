12609 CHERRYWOOD LN

Amenities

This potential residential assisted living (RAL) rancher features: 3 bedroom, possible 4th, Houses up to 5 residents; 6 residents- if tenant installs a sprinkler system. Attached garage can be retrofitted for staff. Freshly painted throughout home. Full house generator- (no outages); New wood flooring throughout; huge sunroom and full living room; Handicap access baths; walk-in shower can be roll-in converted. Available mid-October, 2019. Long term lease preferred. 5 years+. If interested in purchase at lease end, Leasee would have right of first refusal. AGENT/OWNER