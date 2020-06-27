All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
12609 CHERRYWOOD LN
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

12609 CHERRYWOOD LN

12609 Cherrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12609 Cherrywood Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This potential residential assisted living (RAL) rancher features: 3 bedroom, possible 4th, Houses up to 5 residents; 6 residents- if tenant installs a sprinkler system. Attached garage can be retrofitted for staff. Freshly painted throughout home. Full house generator- (no outages); New wood flooring throughout; huge sunroom and full living room; Handicap access baths; walk-in shower can be roll-in converted. Available mid-October, 2019. Long term lease preferred. 5 years+. If interested in purchase at lease end, Leasee would have right of first refusal. AGENT/OWNER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have any available units?
12609 CHERRYWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
12609 CHERRYWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have accessible units?
Yes, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN has accessible units.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12609 CHERRYWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University