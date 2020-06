Amenities

BASEMENT ONLY RENTAL!!!! 1BR, 1Ba. 12'x12' bedroom w/walk-in closet. Full bath. Lg. 20'x27' living space. ACCESS to main level kitchen and laundry room ONLY. Private rear entrance. Minimum 600 credit score, NO EXCEPTIONS!!! No more than 2 people, no exceptions. No pets. Must use Long and Foster online application. $55/adult application fee. Go to LongandFoster.com, click on 'For Rent' tab, enter property address, and click on 'Apply' to access online application.