Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4400 Viceroy Plaza

4400 Viceroy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Viceroy Place, Bensville, MD 20695

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Rod Sanders &amp;amp; Renters Warehouse presents a gorgeous single family estate offering over 4,500 sq.ft. of living space with full bedroom suites on every level. The open family oriented layout on the main level provides a well-appointed stainless steel granite kitchen; extra large family room w/fireplace; laundry room, separate living/dining room with two-story foyer; office or in-law suite with bath. Master Suite w/sitting rm dual vanity bath w/soaking tub &amp;amp; massive w/in closet. Three more bedrooms finish out the top floor but you have to see the basement level to believe it!!! Lawn care &amp;amp; alarm system included in rent. Contact Rod Sanders (240)366-5677 for a private tour txt/email/call Pets allowed w/restrictions, Pet Deposit $250, Non-Smoking, No Housing Vouchers Accepted Favorable Credit &amp;amp; Rental History required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have any available units?
4400 Viceroy Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have?
Some of 4400 Viceroy Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Viceroy Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Viceroy Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Viceroy Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Viceroy Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza offer parking?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have a pool?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Viceroy Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Viceroy Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

