4400 Viceroy Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace alarm system

Rod Sanders &amp; Renters Warehouse presents a gorgeous single family estate offering over 4,500 sq.ft. of living space with full bedroom suites on every level. The open family oriented layout on the main level provides a well-appointed stainless steel granite kitchen; extra large family room w/fireplace; laundry room, separate living/dining room with two-story foyer; office or in-law suite with bath. Master Suite w/sitting rm dual vanity bath w/soaking tub &amp; massive w/in closet. Three more bedrooms finish out the top floor but you have to see the basement level to believe it!!! Lawn care &amp; alarm system included in rent. Contact Rod Sanders (240)366-5677 for a private tour txt/email/call Pets allowed w/restrictions, Pet Deposit $250, Non-Smoking, No Housing Vouchers Accepted Favorable Credit &amp; Rental History required.