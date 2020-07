Amenities

3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub. One upstairs bedroom has it's own vanity with sink. Small deck off family room and mud room, both taking you to a full patio with a built in grill and a screened Gazebo. 2 car attached garage with openers. One pet case-by-case with $500 non-refundable fee. Shared driveway parking with apartment in detached garage listed separately. Rental Options: Rent Main House only for $2600/ Rent apartment only for $1750 or Rent House & Apartment for $4000. - No Subletting - All tenants/occupants must be screened and approved by Property Manager/Owners.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886819)