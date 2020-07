Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial in Brentwood Subdivision. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the majority of the home. Entertaining guests will be a breeze in this gorgeous kitchen complete with an island, separate dining room, rec room and much more! This home also features a spacious fenced-in backyard with playground, perfect for a family. Come check out your future home!