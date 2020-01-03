All apartments in Bensville
2041 HAPSBURG COURT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:07 PM

2041 HAPSBURG COURT

2041 Hapsburg Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Hapsburg Ct, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 5 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial, located in sought after Avalon community, show like a MODEL. Custom upgrades throughout. Unique features like hardwood floor on main and upper level, sitting area and tray ceiling in owners suite, Jack & Jill bath, fourth bedroom with full bath, upper level laundry, 9ft+ ceilings on all levels, crown moulding, recessed lights, custom cabinets in kitchen, granite, stainless steel appl, double oven, morning room, basement has rec room, bedroom and full bath, audio intercom wiring between rooms and highspeed ethernet and coax cable pre-wired to each room. Too many to list. Must see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have any available units?
2041 HAPSBURG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have?
Some of 2041 HAPSBURG COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 HAPSBURG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2041 HAPSBURG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 HAPSBURG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT offer parking?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have a pool?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have accessible units?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 HAPSBURG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 HAPSBURG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

