2041 HAPSBURG COURT

GORGEOUS 5 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial, located in sought after Avalon community, show like a MODEL. Custom upgrades throughout. Unique features like hardwood floor on main and upper level, sitting area and tray ceiling in owners suite, Jack & Jill bath, fourth bedroom with full bath, upper level laundry, 9ft+ ceilings on all levels, crown moulding, recessed lights, custom cabinets in kitchen, granite, stainless steel appl, double oven, morning room, basement has rec room, bedroom and full bath, audio intercom wiring between rooms and highspeed ethernet and coax cable pre-wired to each room. Too many to list. Must see for yourself!