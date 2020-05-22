10709 MONTGOMERY ROAD

2 bedroom basement with independent entrance and all utilities included. size approximately 745 square feet, off street parking and walking distance to bus stop, shopping, beltway and so much more, available for occupancy now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
