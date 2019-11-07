Amenities

955 Creek Park Road Available 11/08/19 Beautiful End of Group Townhome In Irwin's Choice! - This former builders model home features an open concept floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets! The large family door is right off the kitchen and has a cozy gas fireplace, perfect for these upcoming cold months. French doors lead to the beautiful deck with view of woods and huge open area. The master suite is a perfect oasis for relaxation with an attached master bathroom featuring a soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy the finished lower level with a family room with room for a home office. Did I mention the spacious driveway has a 2 car garage for parking? Conveniently located to shopping, schools, major highways.



(RLNE5272964)