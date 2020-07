Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 4br/2ba/2 half bath colonial in the heart of Bel Air. All freshly painted. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile on first floor. All bedrooms carpeted. Finished lower level with large closets, 1/2 bath and large laundry area. One car garage. Large deck that wraps around the rear of home. Great rental!