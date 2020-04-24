411 Aggies Circle Unit K

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo in Bel Air MD. - This beautiful property is located on the top floor and includes a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd room that was turned into large walk in closet, Spiral staircase leads to large loft for extra living space, cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, rear balcony, stack-able washer/dryer, and much much more MUST SEE! Building also has an elevator located on the first floor. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Vouchers are not accepted for this property.



