Bel Air North, MD
411 Aggies Circle Unit K
411 Aggies Circle Unit K

411 Aggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

411 Aggies Circle, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo in Bel Air MD. - This beautiful property is located on the top floor and includes a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd room that was turned into large walk in closet, Spiral staircase leads to large loft for extra living space, cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, rear balcony, stack-able washer/dryer, and much much more MUST SEE! Building also has an elevator located on the first floor. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Vouchers are not accepted for this property.

(RLNE4374877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have any available units?
411 Aggies Circle Unit K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have?
Some of 411 Aggies Circle Unit K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Aggies Circle Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
411 Aggies Circle Unit K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Aggies Circle Unit K pet-friendly?
No, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K offer parking?
No, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K does not offer parking.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have a pool?
No, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K does not have a pool.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have accessible units?
No, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Aggies Circle Unit K have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Aggies Circle Unit K does not have units with air conditioning.
