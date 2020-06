Amenities

Beautiful top(3rd)floor condo w/loft. Main floor has two large bedrooms w/2 full baths and den. This unit is is spotless and quiet community. Washer and dryer are in the unit and all kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Loft or Den could be used as third bedroom. There is ample parking, an elevator, and a key is needed to access the building. Close to 95, Shopping Center and Gas Station.